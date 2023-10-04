April Skateboards' Nike SB Dunk Collab Drops in November

Joining the abundance of Nike SB collabs that are already expected to drop this year is this SB Dunk designed in partnership with Australian-based skateboard company April Skateboards.

Newly leaked images from @K9_itsiant on Twitter show a first look at the April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low. April Skateboards, which was founded by pro skater Shane O’Neill, dresses its SB Dunk Low collab a two-tone grey and teal color blocking with “April” branding on the heel counter and on its translucent outsole. The shoe also features a special metallic silver Swoosh on the sides that doesn’t wrap around the heel tab like the traditional pairs of Dunks.

Other entities that are expected to release SB Dunk collabs this year include Supreme,Crenshaw Skate Club, and Olympic gold medalist Yuto Horigome.

There are no release details available for this April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low collab but check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (10/04): Months have passed since we got our first look at the April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk collab and now, we're finally learning about its release. The skateboard company has confirmed via Instagram that its much-anticipated SB Dunk Low collab will be released in November, but a specific date has not yet been announced. Keep it locked for new developments.