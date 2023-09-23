Two New Ambush x Nike Uptempo Collabs Drop Next Month

Thus far, Ambush’s Nike collabs include several takes of the Dunk High,Air Adjust Force, Air Max 180, and most recently, the Air Force 1 Low. Adding to the streetwear brand’s collaborative range is an Air More Uptempo coming soon.

Ambush founder Yoon Ahn has shared a brief look at her upcoming Uptempo collab on Instagram. The photos from Ahn show that the sneaker dons a tan nubuck upper that’s offset by the signature “Air” overlays on the sides, along with thick olive-colored shoelaces. Ambush branding is also stamped on the heel of the midsole, while co-branded details appear on the footbed. Completing the look is a black Swoosh logo embroidered on the toe and a blacked out tooling.

According to Ahn, this is a sample version of the forthcoming Ambush x Nike Air More Uptempo collab so it’s possible that the retail pair may differ from the one pictured here. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (07/17): Thanks to @kicksdong on Instagram, we now have a first look at a third Ambush x Nike Uptempo Low collab. The sneaker dons a predominantly purple makeup that's offset by green "Air" overlay panels on the sides and Ambush branding on the tongue. As of now, the release of the project has yet to be announced by the Swoosh.

UPDATE (09/23): Nike has officially confirmed on SNKRS that Ambush's "Lilac" and "Black" Uptempo Low collabs will be released on Oct. 6 via the app for $190 each. Scroll on for a detailed look at each pair.