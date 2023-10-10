Jordan Brand has churned out a number of renowned sneaker collabs and projects throughout the years, but none has had a bigger launch than the brand's most recent output with music mogul DJ Khaled.
After eight years since his initial episode, DJ Khaled has made another appearance in the latest episode of Complex's Sneaker Shopping. This time, he and host Joe La Puma talk about his ongoing partnership with Snipes, Khaled's upcoming Air Jordan project, and having Jordan Brand's biggest collab ever.
"The 'We the Best' Jordan 5s were the biggest release, number-wise, in Jordan collaboration history," Khaled said. "Do your research and get to it ASAP. I can send you a clip of them saying it. We're talking numbers. When I put these out, I wanted to make sure that we get it as a worldwide thing."
The "We the Best" Air Jordan 5s were released on Cyber Monday in 2022 and were available in the "Sail" and "Crimson Bliss" colorways. As mentioned by Khaled, Jordan Brand's current vice president of entertainment marketing, Reggie Saunders, confirmed at the We the Best press conference in February that the "We the Best" Air Jordan 5s were the largest launch of any collaborator in its history.
This is especially significant because Nike and Jordan Brand generally do not disclose sales figures or similar information, but they have sometimes mentioned top-performing releases during past earnings calls.
Check out Khaled's new Sneaker Shopping episode in full above.