Jordan Brand has churned out a number of renowned sneaker collabs and projects throughout the years, but none has had a bigger launch than the brand's most recent output with music mogul DJ Khaled.

After eight years since his initial episode, DJ Khaled has made another appearance in the latest episode of Complex's Sneaker Shopping. This time, he and host Joe La Puma talk about his ongoing partnership with Snipes, Khaled's upcoming Air Jordan project, and having Jordan Brand's biggest collab ever.

"The 'We the Best' Jordan 5s were the biggest release, number-wise, in Jordan collaboration history," Khaled said. "Do your research and get to it ASAP. I can send you a clip of them saying it. We're talking numbers. When I put these out, I wanted to make sure that we get it as a worldwide thing."