While we're still a few months away from the rumored release of A Ma Maniére's Air Jordan 5 collab, the duo has announced another project that should satisfy fans of the two entities.

After delivering a white and blue-colored Jordan Air Ship collab last year, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand will revisit the silhouette with a new simple white and black makeup dropping in early August.

This new collab coincides with the release of A Ma Maniére's short film "Understand The Why" today, which explains the story and inspiration behind the design of this Air Ship colorway.

The new A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Ship makeup is equipped with a white leather upper that's contrasted by black accents on the Swoosh branding, ankle collar, and outsole. A Ma Maniére branding is also stamped on the heel of the left shoe and on the tongue tags.

"Only the disciplined are free. To be disciplined takes a solid foundation - principles and essentials that guide life, body and mind. It requires commitment and sacrifice to do this work and consistency to build culture. Without our essential values, we are nothing," A Ma Maniére founder James Whitner said.

A general raffle for the A Ma Maniére x Jordan Air Ship collab will go live today at amamaniere.com ahead of its official release taking place on August 3 at 11 a.m. ET. The sneaker retails for $140.

UPDATE (10/10): After initially releasing in August, A Ma Maniére has announced that additional units of its Jordan Air Ship collaboration are releasing again on Oct. 21 at amamaniere.com at 10 a.m. ET and at A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB and Prosper stores for $140.