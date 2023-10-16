Donovan Mitchell's Next Adidas Signature Shoe Debuts Next Week

With all eyes on the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, this weekend, Donovan Mitchell took full advantage of the opportunity by previewing his next Adidas signature shoe.

Pictured here is the first look at the Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5. Much like the prior model, this unreleased performance sneaker features a mid-cut mesh upper with a different mesh material on the overlay panels. Mitchell’s signature spider logo appears on the tongue, along with the D.O.N. branding on the medial side that serves as a nod to Spida’s “Determination Over Negativity” mantra. The midsole is expected to feature Lightstrike cushioning, but that detail has yet to be confirmed by the brand.

There are no release details available for the Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5 but the shoe is expected to hit retail later this year. Grab a closer look at the shoe below.

UPDATE (10/16): After its initial preview at this year's NBA All-Star Weekend, Adidas has confirmed that Mitchell's D.O.N. Issue 5 signature shoe will be released on Oct. 24 at Adidas.com and at Adidas retailers in the "Blue Sapphire" colorway seen below. The sneaker will retail for $120. Additional colorways will be released as the 2023-24 NBA season progresses.