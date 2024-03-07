The Converse Weapon, From Magic and Bird to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

At the Converse archive in Boston, where artifacts like Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers mingle with oddities like the footwear from the brand’s extinct line of kung fu shoes, a Weapon is not always totally a Weapon. Peer through the shelves of footwear and accessories stacked high, crack open the thin cardboard boxes that hold a multitude of bizarre choices made over the 100-plus years Converse has been in business, and you’ll discover that the Converse Weapon was a complicated shoe from the start.

The Weapon, a classic basketball sneaker made famous by Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, was made in a spectrum of slightly varying designs at its genesis in 1986.

“There's been so many different versions of it,” says Brodrick Foster, who is Converse’s product director for “energy footwear,” which covers everything from lifestyle to basketball to skateboarding. “From what some of the athletes wore, the tooling was different, all these different things. It being a performance shoe, depending on the athlete that wore something, the tooling in the bottom and the technology was different at that time.”

There are idiosyncratic Weapons, pairs that switch soles with other Converse basketball sneakers, like the Pro Leather or the Fast Break. There are Weapons altered slightly to fit the specifications of the NBA players who wore them. Given all the ways the model has zigged and zagged, what should the prototypical ideal of a Converse Weapon look like?

It’s a question Converse worked on for two years. In that span, the brand developed a 2023 retro of the Weapon that it says resembles the original Weapon better than any retro before it. (Before its 2023 re-release, Converse brought the Weapon back a few times, including in 1999 and 2014.)