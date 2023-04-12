'Red Panda' Nike Dunks Are Coming

Nike is cranking out another “Panda” Dunk style for an upcoming pair of Dunk Lows with a moniker that riffs on the popular black and white colorway, despite the shoes not being too similar in overall looks. The “Red Panda” Dunk Low, as Nike calls it in an internal brand document that was viewed by Complex, is scheduled to release for Holiday 2023.

The Dunk, priced at $120, will feature an upper with dark suede underlays and matte leather overlays in lighter colors. Its colorway is based on the fur of a red panda, with orange, brown, and ash-colored sections. The image shown here is a mock-up of the shoe based on Nike’s internal presentation, and not an actual photo of the “Red Panda” Dunk.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment on the upcoming “Red Panda” Dunk Lows and almost never comments on product leaks. The details of the shoe—how it will look and when it’s releasing—are subject to change ahead of its launch.

The “Red Panda” Dunk Low (style number FV0395-200) will be available via Nike’s SNKRS app and select Nike “neighborhood” retail partners, which are stores that have access to the brand’s more exclusive ranges of product.

The “Panda” Nike Dunk Low, a plain black and white colorway, first released in 2021 and has gone on to become one of the most popular Nike shoes of the new decade. The shoe’s ubiquity and frequent restocks have turned it into a meme among sneaker collectors.