Detailed Look at the 'Wanda' Nike KD 16

Hot on the heels of the "Aunt Pearl" release are leaks of a new Nike KD 16 colorway that pays homage to another special person in Kevin Durant's life, his mother.

Shown here is an official look at the "Wanda" KD 16 and as the name of the colorway suggests, it's inspired by Wanda Durant. Much like the unreleased "Wanda" KD 4 sample from 2012, this pair dons a predominantly green makeup, which references Wanda's favorite color. Breaking up the mostly tonal execution are the yellow accents on the tongue and throughout the sock liner. The shoe's standout element is the new branding on the left shoe's tongue that features Wanda's initials, while Kevin's "KD" logo appears on the right pair. Wrapping up the look is a mint green midsole and a semi-translucent outsole.

Despite images of the sneaker surfacing, release details for this "Wanda" Nike KD 16 have yet to be announced by the Swoosh. Check back soon for updates.