Bape x Adidas Superstars Are Releasing in 2025

Adidas will continue its long history of collaborations with Japanese streetwear brand Bape next year by releasing two Bape versions of the Adidas Superstar and a collection of accompanying apparel, according to an internal Adidas document that was viewed by Complex. The collection is set to arrive around March 2025, the document says.
Adidas did not respond to a request for comment on the upcoming Bape x Adidas Superstars, and the brand usually does not acknowledge product leaks.
The document shows two pairs of Adidas Superstars with Bape’s camouflage pattern embossed into the leather, the brand’s ape head logo in gold on the heels, and a dual-branded lacelock. The left and right shoes flip their approach to branding—the lefts have Adidas’ stripes on the lateral side and the Bape star mark on the medial, while the rights have stripes on medial side and the Bape star on the lateral side.
The Bape x Adidas Superstars will come in white/black (style code JR2701) and blue/white (JR2702) and sell for $160 at retail, per the document. The white and black pair will be available in infant sizes at $80.
Bape has worked on Adidas Superstars a number of times before; the earliest Bape x Adidas sneakers focused on versions of the Superstar.
Next year’s Bape x Adidas collaboration will include apparel—track suits, tees, and full-zip hoodies—and accessories—a cap, a side bag, and a pair of socks.
According to Adidas’ rollout plan, the Bape collaboration on the Superstars will arrive in March 2025, but the window for its arrival is subject to change.
The Superstar, which first released in 1969, has long been one of Adidas’ most important models. Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden, who this year described the Superstar as “the hottest and biggest shoe that Adidas has ever had,” has mentioned in multiple presentations for investors this year that Adidas is planning to reignite energy around the sneaker going into 2025.