Bape x Adidas Superstars Are Releasing in 2025

Adidas will continue its long history of collaborations with Japanese streetwear brand Bape next year by releasing two Bape versions of the Adidas Superstar and a collection of accompanying apparel, according to an internal Adidas document that was viewed by Complex. The collection is set to arrive around March 2025, the document says.

Adidas did not respond to a request for comment on the upcoming Bape x Adidas Superstars, and the brand usually does not acknowledge product leaks.

The document shows two pairs of Adidas Superstars with Bape’s camouflage pattern embossed into the leather, the brand’s ape head logo in gold on the heels, and a dual-branded lacelock. The left and right shoes flip their approach to branding—the lefts have Adidas’ stripes on the lateral side and the Bape star mark on the medial, while the rights have stripes on medial side and the Bape star on the lateral side.