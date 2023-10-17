Bape isn't done celebrating its 30th anniversary just yet, as the legendary streetwear brand has tapped frequent collaborator Adidas for a new golf collection.

For this project, the two entities have brought in Houston Rockets guard and Adidas endorsee, Jalen Green, as seen in the campaign images below. At the center of the collab is an updated version of the Stan Smith designed for the golf course. The sneaker dons a somewhat simple white-based upper that's offset by a removable ABC camo lace cover. Additional Bape details appear on the heel tab, the footbed, and the tongue.

The collab also comes with matching apparel pieces, including a windbreaker jacket, a polo shirt, trousers, gloves, and a cap.

This entire Bape x Adidas Golf collection will be released on Oct. 21 via Confirmed, Bape.com, and at select retailers.