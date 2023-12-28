'Fear' Air Jordan 4 Retro Coming in 2024

The “Fear” Air Jordan 4, a black and white colorway that first released in 2013, will return for the first time ever next year as part of Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2024 collection, sneaker industry sources tell Complex.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment on the upcoming retro. No images of the sneaker have leaked, and the one shown here is of an original pair from 2013 .

The “Fear” Air Jordan 4 was not immensely popular when it first released, but demand for the shoe has crept up in the last decade, and deadstock pairs now sell for around $700.

The colorway was part of a three-shoe collection in 2013 loosely connected to Jordan Brand’s “Become Legendary” campaign from 2008—the quotes on the insoles were taken from one of the “Become Legendary” spots. A “Fear” Air Jordan 5 and a “Fear” Air Jordan 3 also released that year; the latter re-released as a retro this November .