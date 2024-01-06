SoulGoods Readies Jordan Air Ship Collaboration

Beijing-based SoulGoods, which made waves with a Nike Dunk High collaboration in 2022, is linking up with Jordan Brand for its next joint project.

For Spring 2024, the streetwear brand has given the Jordan Air Ship a makeover. Images highlight a sneaker styled in brown and grey suede, with a unique mesh toebox and brand-specific markings such as a debossed tiger totem along the collar. The shoe is finished off with a grey sole and comes with spare leaves and a SoulGoods hangtag.

The Air Ship is best known for being the shoe that Michael Jordan was actually banned from wearing in the black and red colorway as a rookie. Expect the SoulGoods x Jordan Air Ship to release this spring for $150. Keep an eye out for new images and specific release details in the weeks ahead.

SoulGoods x Jordan Air Ship PE SP

Release Date: Spring 2024

Color: Baroque Brown/Black-Cement Grey-Smoke Grey

Style #: FJ2385-200

Price: $150