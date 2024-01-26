Patrick Star Is the Latest Character to Get a Crocs Collab

The latest character-driven Crocs collaboration is one you're probably surprised doesn't already exist—a joint effort representing popular SpongeBob Squarepants character Patrick Star.

Crocs' Classic Clogs take on the iconic look of SpongeBob's loveable sidekick, featuring a spotted pink foam upper and a green and purple floral midsole detail inspired by Patrick's shorts. His face is printed on both footbeds and the straps display one of his most famous quotes from the show, "Is mayonnaise an instrument?" Each pair has a set of Patrick-themed Jibbitz charms for a decorative touch.

The Patrick Star Crocs are expected to be available for $55 at crocs.com. Expect an update here with official release details as soon as they're announced.

SpongeBob Squarepants x Crocs Classic Clog “Patrick”

Release Date: Spring 2024

Color: Pink/Green

Style #: 209479-737

Price: $55