Deion Sanders Shares First Look at Upcoming Nike Air DT Max '96 Retro

After re-signing with Nike last summer, University of Colorado Boulder football coach and former professional two-sport star Deion Sanders is showing off some of his upcoming signature product.

An Instagram clip posted by Sanders today confirms the return of the anticipated Nike Air DT Max '96 (aka Diamond Turf 3), one of Coach Prime's most memorable signature models.

Last retroed in 2018, the Air DT Max '96 has seen numerous re-releases since its 1996 debut, although without the face logo seen on the sole of the original. Sanders' video today confirms this detail will return on the 2024 retro, which is set to come in a Buffaloes-appropriate original White/Black/Varsity Maize colorway. The 2024 pair also features his new Prime logo on the heel.

Along with the first look at the Nike Sportswear retro of the Air DT Max '96, the clip provided a look at new metallic DT Max '96 cleats as well as a cleated spin on the original Air Diamond Turf.

Sanders has also been spotted on the sidelines wearing an updated version of the Air DT Max '96 with ZoomX cushioning, but it looks as though that pair will remain exclusive to the coach for the time being.

Readers can expect to see the new Diamond Turf cleats on the field next season, while the Air DT Max '96 retro is expected to hit store during Summer 2024, however the release date has yet to be confirmed by the brand. Take a closer look at the retro below.