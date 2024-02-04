Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased 'Vino' Nike Kobe 4

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, continues to share exclusive unreleased colorways of her husband's signature Nikes.

The latest unveiling is a new colorway of the Nike Kobe 4 dubbed "Vino." Dressed in burgundy suede with snake-textured Swooshes and gold branding hits, the pair takes inspiration from Kobe's "Vino" nickname, an indication that he and his game aged like fine wine.

Nike released a green-based "Vino" Nike Kobe 10 in 2015, while Adidas put together a more direct "Vino" Pack of its former Kobe signature models to celebrate his retirement in 2016.

Vanessa has recently taken to Instagram to share several unreleased Kobe sneakers, including Valentine's Day-inspired pairs of the Kobe 4 and Kobe 8. This pair, like those, will not be released to the public at this time.