Kai Cenat Names His Top 5 Sneakers of All-Time

Fresh off announcing his partnership with Nike this past week, Kai Cenat is in Las Vegas for his first appearance as a Nike ambassador during Super Bowl LVIII festivities. We caught up with the viral content creator to ask about his new deal and what it means to be joining the Nike family.
Additionally, Cenat revealed his Top 5 sneakers of all-time, which, at least for now, are all Nikes. It's safe to say he's a big fan of the Air Jordan 4 and Nike Air Force 1, two pairs he also praised on his episode of Sneaker Shopping last January.
Cenat is inarguably one of the biggest streamers in the world. Last March, he broke Twitch's subscriber record and was named Streamer of the Year at the 12th Streamer Awards. He's the first streamer to ever sign an endorsement deal with Nike.