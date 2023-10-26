New Colorways of Drake's Nike NOCTA Glide Release Tonight

The next wave of Drake's latest Nike sneaker, the NOCTA Glide, arrives in two colorways later tonight.

First, there's the "Crimson" pair that was debuted by Drake during Nike's Just Do It Day last September. The shoe features contrasting black hits and chromed-out insets along the midsole. There's also a "Triple White" make-up, almost fully decked out in white as its nickname suggests along with the same metallic hardware.

Each priced at $160, the "Crimson" and "Triple White" NOCTA Glides will be released tonight, October 25, at Midnight EST / 9 PM PST via NOCTA.com. The "Crimson" colorway is exclusive to NOCTA, while the "Triple White" pair will be released again this Friday, October 27 via the SNKRS app.