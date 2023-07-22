Next year will welcome a new "Green Glow" colorway of the always popular Air Jordan 1, according to leakers Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz.

The post shared by the leakers today reveals that the rumored "Green Glow" Air Jordan 1 will hit stores next summer. Like some of the recent new iterations of the Air Jordan 1, this upcoming pair will adopt the classic "Black Toe" blocking but swap out the red accents with "Green Glow" on the heel counter, ankle collar, and outsole. The rest of the upper is equipped with white leather and black overlay panels throughout, including on the side's Swoosh branding. Despite the mock-up depiction above, an early look at the "Green Glow" Air Jordan 1 High is not yet available.

At the time of writing, the release of the "Green Glow" Air Jordan 1 High has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Keep it locked for official updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (01/07): New images of the upcoming "Green Glow" Air Jordan 1 High via Sneakertigger. Per Sole Retriever, the release date is currently set for May 4.

Air Jordan 1 High "Green Glow"

Release Date: 05/04/23

Color: White/Black-Green Glow

Style #: DZ5485-130

Price: $180