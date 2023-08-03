The Air Jordan 11 Low 'Legend Pink' Debuts Next Summer

What the Air Jordan 11 is to the holiday season, the Air Jordan 11 Low is to summer, and another colorway of the low-top model is rumored to be making its retail debut next summer.

According to zSneakerHeadz and Sneaker Files, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Legend Pink" is scheduled for Summer 2024. Not to be confused with the "Pink Snakeskin" release or highly sought-after "Hot Pink" sample from 2000, this pair will feature a white mesh base and pink patent leather overlay, the latter displayed in a muted pink hue. While images of the upcoming retro have not yet surfaced, the provided mock-up is said to represent the shoe accurately.

As of now, expect the "Legend Pink" Air Jordan 11 Low to release in extended women's sizing next summer for $190.

Air Jordan 11 Low Women's "Legend Pink"

Release Date: Summer 2024

Color: White/Legend Pink

Style #: AH7860-160

Price: $190