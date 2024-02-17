First Look at the Adidas Dame 9

In Indianapolis for his 8th NBA All-Star Game, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has officially unveiled his ninth signature sneaker with Adidas, the Dame 9.

Displayed at a private event as part of the weekend's festivities, the Dame 9 is seen here in a vibrant red and black colorway with a neon logo hit on the tongue. The 3-Stripes are uniquely designed and positioned on both sides of the shoe, while nine dots on the heel represent the model number.

Lillard joins a select group of NBA athletes who have reached nine consecutive signature models in a single line with a brand, including Michael Jordan (Nike/Jordan Brand), Allen Iverson (Reebok), LeBron James (Nike), Kobe Bryant (Nike), Carmelo Anthony (Jordan Brand), Shane Battier (PEAK), Chris Paul (Jordan Brand), Kevin Durant (Nike), Derrick Rose (Adidas), Stephen Curry (Under Armour/Curry Brand), and Klay Thompson (ANTA). James Harden will likely receive his ninth signature Adidas model within the next year, as images of the upcoming Harden Vol. 9 have already leaked.

Expect the Adidas Dame 9 to launch later this year.