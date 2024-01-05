First Look at the Adidas Harden Vol. 9

Before the Adidas Harden Vol. 8 makes its retail debut, James Harden's next signature sneaker has reportedly surfaced.

Images of what's being referred to as a wear-test sample of the Adidas Harden Vol. 9 have begun making the rounds. A progression of the design language from its predecessor, the shoe features a molded upper, inner bootie, and carbon fiber support on the heel. The sample is delivered in a red and black colorway that's been a staple in the Adidas Harden line.

There currently aren't any release details for the Harden Vol. 9, but with the Harden Vol. 8 not yet being launched, the wait for this model is likely at least a year away. Keep an eye out for updates, new images, and eventual release information in the coming months.