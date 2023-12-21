The 12 Best GORE-TEX Sneakers Of 2023, Ranked

GORE-TEX brand feels like its own genre in the sneaker world. And after recapping the best sneakers of 2023 earlier this month, we're focusing on GORE-TEX footwear now.
GORE-TEX shoes are the ultimate companions for conquering the elements—scaling rugged terrain, navigating icy landscapes, or enduring intense thunderstorms. While GORE-TEX products are renowned for durability, this year has seen it level up its design game. The result? A range of shoes that have made GORE-TEX footwear the most interesting it’s felt in years.
There is representation from the top brands like Adidas, Nike, and New Balance, and even a few luxury options. We’ve ranked these sneakers based on their design and features.
Here are the best GORE-TEX sneakers of 2023.
12. New Balance 610v1
Price: $140
New Balance is having a moment, and the 610v1 is a prime example of what the brand does right. The gray/castlerock and cashew/pistachio colorways are in line with the major design trends of 2023 and are easy to style. And the GORE-TEX fabric they’re built with means they can stand up to inclement weather or otherwise rugged conditions.
11. Adidas Forum Low GORE-TEX Shoes
Price: $65
Basic isn’t a synonym for boring. Adidas has gotten a lot of mileage out of the Forum Low, a classic silhouette, over the past couple of years, so the addition of GORE-TEX product technology to the model didn’t come as a huge surprise. The neutral colorway works with almost anything, and the fabric means the shoe can go almost anywhere.
10. Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX
Price: $140
The Air Max 90 returned with a GORE-TEX membrane this year. Its color palette bounces between neutral and earth tones to pair with outerwear, while the sneaker itself is protected by a thick sole and a standard Air bag. If you were looking for a winterized runner in 2023, this was the one.
9. Moncler x Adidas NMD
Price: $640
The Adidas x Moncler NMD is equipped with a padded upper and enhanced with waterproof GORE-TEX product technology. The lace-up drawstring is a nod to Moncler’s roots. Top it off with the wide sole and you've got footwear equipped for almost any terrain. This luxury shoe isn’t for everyone—the price alone will deter plenty—but it can withstand whatever seasonal punishment you throw at it.
8. New Balance 2002RX
Price: $180
The New Balance 2002 originally dropped in the early 2010 and quickly gained traction for its sleek design and comfort. Fast-forward to now, and the 2002RX remix keeps that legacy alive, adding GORE-TEX fabric to the tried-and-true silhouette and turning a staple into an all-weather sneaker.
7. Vans Sk8-Hi GORE-TEX MTE-3
Price: $180
Vans has been winterizing its classics for a while. The Sk8-Hi GORE-TEX MTE-3 is another go-round with the Sk8-Hi, giving the time-tested skate model the features of a boot: GORE-TEX brand waterproofing, insulation to keep you warm, added traction and comfort. This isn’t a skate shoe, but it will get you to the indoor park with your feet intact.
6. Air Jordan 1 Element
Price: $200
This iteration of Jordan 1 adds a premium touch to the timeless model. Alongside leather and mesh, the shoe features GORE-TEX product technology, which gives it a waterproof exterior without compromising its look. The sneaker is breathable and adapts to any weather, putting it in the elite tier of outdoor crossover releases.
5. HOKA ONE Tor Ultra Hi
Price: $250
This shoe is built for the elements. While the GORE-TEX product technology makes that clear, its construction, with top-notch materials and a chunky midsole, makes it a solid everyday option. It’s got running shoe comfort with big-boot ruggedness. Hoka delivered with this one.
4. Air Jordan 6 GORE-TEX 'Brown Kelp'
Price: $250
Weather-resistant Jordans don’t always hit the mark, but Jordan 6 does. This makeup blends the sneaker’s Porsche-inspired aesthetics with cutting-edge GORE-TEX product technology. The brown kelp color gives it a premium touch, while the purple accents bring it all together.
3. Beams x New Balance 996
Price: $162
Tokyo-based Beams went heavy on collaborations this year, partnering with Ralph Lauren, G-Shock, Columbia, and now New Balance. While it’s reimagined the 2002R and the 327, this 996 steals the show. The right shoe combines a brown mesh upper with predominantly green and tan suede panels, while the left boasts a tan mesh upper with brown and green suede sections. This earth tone makeup ranks high on our list because of its unique design elements. It’s a sneaky standout in any closet.
2. Salomon XT-6 GORE-TEX
Price: $220
Salomon has been in the game for the better part of a century, and if it knows how to do anything, it's making a shoe that can withstand any terrain. This GORE-TEX membrane fortified version of their popular XT-6 model—which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year—is the best of both worlds. It combines the sleek, still-futuristic profile (with some great color accents) of the XT-6 with GORE-TEX product technology to ensure waterproof protection without compromising breathability. Trail-ready sneakers don’t get much better than this one.
1. Moncler x Salehe Bembury Trailgrip Grain
Price: $783
Moncler tapped Salehe Bembury to put his stamp on its Trailgrip Grain model. His interpretation of the shoe showcases his distinctive aesthetic and includes the essentials: a high-traction, durable rubber outsole and waterproofing technology to endure any and all conditions. Bembury’s influence was wide this year, and this Trailgrip Grain illustrates what both a collaboration and trail shoe can and should be.