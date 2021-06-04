PUMA have linked up with certified BMX superstar Ryan Taylor to kick off their new supercharged silhouette, The Wild Rider.



The Wild Rider brings a whole new dimension to PUMA’s Rider family, with fresh layers of material and a raw, edgy look. Its design is inspired by the movement and never-ending motion of city life – making Ryan the perfect man to kick off the brand’s new campaign in the accompanying high-octane visual.



Inspiring a generation to get out on their bikes and on the move with his infectious charisma and irrepressible energy, Ryan has gone from tearing up the streets to become a social media sensation. From Walsall to World Championship events, his death-defying antics and insane array of tricks and skills on everything from BMX’s to BMW’s have seen him build up a following of 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube. But Ryan is far more than just a BMX rider.

While biking is the lifestyle that Ryan loves, he’s also been using his platform to inspire the next generation of riders to do what they love. Bike life culture has been misrepresented in the media in the past, but through his channel, Ryan has managed to turn that around and has taken a wave of aspiring riders under his wing.



The Wild Rider personifies this never-ending movement of youth culture, with the silhouette already becoming the go-to off-pitch sneaker for the likes of Neymar. By investing in Ryan, they’re investing in youth culture, helping him and his crew through their passion points and celebrating their voices and game-changing ability.



Speaking about the new partnership with PUMA, Ryan said: “Working with PUMA is dope. It’s a brand that is all about doing things faster – so I feel like the shoe fits for me, you know what I’m saying? Bike life culture has been badly represented, so with this partnership, I’m able to showcase it in a different way and give the younger generation the opportunities I didn’t have when I was younger. By having a big brand like PUMA behind me, the possibilities feel endless.”



Get a closer look at supporting stills from the PUMA Wild Rider x Ryan Taylor campaign below.

PUMA’s Wild Rider is available to cop now via PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers.