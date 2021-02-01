Jerry Lorenzo has named footwear industry veteran Jason Mayden as President of Fear of God Athletics. The former Air Jordan designer confirmed the apppointment today on social media.

"Honored and excited to be on this journey with my brother @Jerrylorenzo and the entire @Fearofgod x @Fearofgodathletics family. #ForeverBegins III," wrote Mayden on Instagram.

Late last year, the Three Stripes confirmed it has entered a multi-year partnership with Lorenzo that includes creating a new line within his Fear of God brand called Fear of God Athletics, which will be focused on delivering performance basketball products and activewear.

"We're extremely honored and humbled to officially welcome the president of @Fearofgodathletics — @Jasonmayden, wrote Lorenzo. "Above all Jason is a husband, father, mentor and living example of character over ego... a servant-leader with over 20 years of experience as a designer focused on the intersection of digital innovation and advanced human performance."

Mayden's journey with footwear design dates back to 2001 when he became Jordan Brand's first design intern at 19. He worked his way up the ladder at Jordan Brand and Nike, becoming a Senior Product Designer for 13 years, which included creating performance models for Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul, as well as designing the Air Jordan 2009. In 2016, Mayden switched gears and created his own Super Heroic footwear brand, aimed at convincing kids they're each a superhero.

Specific details behind Mayden's new role have not been revealed.