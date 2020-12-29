There are only a few days left before 2020 is officially in the books, but there are still plenty of sneaker releases to look forward to prior to the start of a new year.

The weekly drops kick off on Tuesday with the launch of the highly anticipated Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 and Titan Air Jordan 23 and Air Jordan 35 collabs. The majority of the releases will happen on Wednesday including Bodega's "Legend" Nike Dunk High, End Clothing's Adidas Forum Low, the Air Jordan 11 Adapt, as well as the LeBron 8 "Lakers" and the LeBron 18 "X-Mas in LA." Lastly, the "Yellow Toe" Reebok Question Mid will drop on Thursday.

Scroll through for all of this week's best sneaker release you need to know about below.