One of Kanye West's most coveted sneakers ever is making an unexpected return this evening. At 11 EST, limited quantities of the Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October" from 2014 will be sold via the Goat app at their original retail price of $245. The sneakers will be available in the Black Friday tab in the app.

The "Red October" Yeezys were a surprise release when they first dropped in 2014, arriving on a random Sunday in February of that year. They came well after the Yeezy 2's original run, which added to their mystique. They were also only available directly via Nike's website. Predictably, the sneakers sold out immediately when Nike announced their release on that Sunday in 2014.

They have never released again and likely never will. The shoes sell for wild prices on the secondary market, with unworn "Red October" Yeezy prices hovering around $8,000.

Goat has a number of Black Friday promotions running through the week that will also offer other sought-after sneakers to app users for free.