The New York State Police seized close to 200 pairs of sought-after sneakers in a drug bust on Long Island, and now they're selling them in an auction.

The New York Daily News reports that the items had been in the state’s possession since 2017, when the State Police executed four search warrants into the home of Richard Figueroa, 46, and his wife Joann, 51, who allegedly sold cocaine from their residence and auto repair shop. The police found various forms of narcotics in the raid as well as a massive collection of sneakers that includes Air Jordan and Nike releases from the past few years.

The auction is run by New York's Office of General Services who began listing the kicks on eBay yesterday, which so far includes the "Bred" and "Fire Red" colorways of the Air Jordan 4, a pair of the Nike LeBron 11 Elite, and the Nike Air Foamposite One. Other styles that will be listed in the weeks ahead include the Air Jordan 6/7 Retro "Golden Moments Pack" and the Air Jordan 29/11 "Ultimate Gift of Flight Pack."

Winning bidders are typically required to pick up the items in Albany but the agency is making an exception for the seized sneakers, allowing them to be mailed out to the winner. Readers who want to place a bid can do so here.