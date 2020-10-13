After a sold-out launch last week, fans will soon have another opportunity at copping Aime Leon Dore's latest New Balance P550 collaboration.

Unlike the quartet of colorways that were offered in the initial drop, only the "Red" makeup will be available globally on Friday, Oct. 16, for a retail price of $130.

Readers in North America will have a chance at securing the kicks through Kith, SSense, Mr. Porter, Bodega, Dover Street Market, Concepts, Haven, Notre, Commonwealth, Hirshleifers, and Roden Grey. Fans across the pond can look to retailers including End Clothing, Mr. Porter, Tres Bien, Goodhood, Voo Store, Next Door, Wood Wood, Net-a-Porter, Asphaltgold, Brandshop, Slam Jam, YME for the drop. Japan will see the smallest number of accounts carrying the release, which includes United Arrows & Sons, Dover Street Market, and T-House, while China is stocking pairs in Worksout, DOE, Dover Street Market, Sneaker Boy, and Boon the Shop.

Given the limited nature of this drop, it's likely that many boutiques will be hosting a raffle of some sort for the "Red" ALD x New Balance P550s, so it's recommended that readers hit up their local shop regarding its specific release procedures.