Pharrell's Adidas NMD Hu sneakers (also known as Human Race) are in the middle of a revival of sorts, with several new colorways hitting stores recently and more on the way soon. Included in the upcoming syles is a brand new N*E*R*D version of the Boost-cushioned model.

Info from a source privy to Adidas' 2021 release calendar points to a "Chalk White/Glow Orange/Clear Mint" colorway (syle GW0246), which is depicted below in a mock-up from the brand. The right shoe features an embroidered N*E*R*D logo spelled out vertically with a Clear Mint heel tab and a Glow Orange liner, while the left shoe uses Chinese characters and flips the colors for a Glow Orange heel tab and a Clear Mint liner. Both the right and left shoes use Chalk White knitted uppers with Clear Mint outsoles. Notably, this pair does not feature the Trail sole used on many recent Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hus.

This pair follows up the first N*E*R*D NMD Hu from ComplexCon 2017 in black. That was followed in 2018 by a Virginia Beach-exclusive iteration, another ComplexCon exclusive, a BBC-only style, and a Japan-only Cream color. It's been quiet for N*E*R*D versions of the NMD Hu since then, but that will change with at least one more pair coming next year.

Based on the early information available, this pair may be released to coincide with the 20th anniversary of N*E*R*D's In Search of... album. This Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu "N*E*R*D" is expected to drop in March 2021 for a retail price of $220.