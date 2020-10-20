Fresh from their lively link-up with Happy Mondays and rule-breaking Rapha capsule, Palace have continued to keep up their collaboration streak by reuniting with Reebok a new collection.

Reebok, whose new creative director is Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond, has been working with Palace since 2013, and this new collab is the first time they've connected in 12 months. Headlined by Palace's take on the Reebok Classic leather Pump, the capsule will see the first ever line of apparel from the pair, comprising of sweatshirts and tees featuring both brands' logos and accompanying tracksuit trousers.

The trainers will feature Reebok's Pump technology – with the iconic Pump bubble emblazoned with a Tri-Ferg logo on the new P-Bok silo – which offers a locked-in fit and has never been used on a Reebok Classic before. Speaking about the collab in the accompanying announcement, Palace said: "For years they told us it was impossible. But we didn't listen. Because at Palace, we had a vision: the Reebok Classic with a Pump on it."

Palace teased the upcoming footwear and apparel collaboration on their Instagram, unveiling that the collection will go on sale this Friday.

Get a closer look at the Palace x Reebok capsule collection below, and head to the Palace website or Palace stores to cop the range from Friday 23rd October from 11am.