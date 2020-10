The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week the guys talk to Ari Forman, a graphic designer with a passion for sneakers who created an iconic bootleg design based off the Air Force 1. Ari Forman deep dives into the history of the Ari Menthol 10s, the lawsuit that came with his design, and comments on the current sneaker industry today.