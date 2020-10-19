Adidas has collaborated with Latin trap superstar Bad Bunny on a pair of sneakers that's set to release in its Spring/Summer 2021 lineup, a source familiar with the brand's product plans for next year tells Complex.

Shown here is Bad Bunny's version of the Adidas Forum, a model from 1984 that Adidas is trying to inject new energy into with high-profile collaborations that should start rolling out at the end of this year.

Adidas hasn't announced the Bad Bunny sneaker and wouldn't confirm the project when reached for comment.

The Forum will be Bad Bunny's first sneaker collaboration, although he has his own pair of Crocs that released in September. That shoe has been popular on the resale market, where it's going for an average of over $200 after selling for $60 upon its retail release.

In a 2018 episode of Sneaker Shopping on Complex, Bad Bunny explained his footwear history, saying that his native Puerto Rico was lacking in boutique stores.

"Ever since I was a child, I've liked sneakers," Bad Bunny said then.

He's not the only Latin trap artist that's expected to release their own shoe soon. Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin said in an April interview with High Snobiety that his Air Jordan 1 collaboration was supposed to launch in November. Jordan Brand hasn’t confirmed this news.

