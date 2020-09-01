New takes on old classics and an assortment of Adidas ZX collabs highlight this week of sneaker releases.

Things kick off on Tuesday morning with the introduction of the Nike ISPA Drifter Split in two colorways. The next big releases are scheduled for Friday with the debut of the Dunk Low Disrupt, "Black Tie-Dye" Air Force 1, "Bio Hack" Air Jordan I, Irak x Adidas ZX 8000s, and "NCAA" collection of Ultra Boosts all arriving at select retailers. On Saturday, the "Chile Red" Air Jordan VII arrives. Things wrap up on Sunday with the "Boston Marathon" Concepts x Adidas ZX 9000 releasing exclusively through the Cambridge retailer's various channels.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.