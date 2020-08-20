Kanye West's Adidas partnership has proven to be more fruitful than anyone could've predicted—the Yeezy line's footwear alone did $1.3 billion in sales last year. Yet despite his staunch brand loyalty to the Three Stripes and former rivalry with Nike, West has seemingly become more open-minded about the competition. Last fall, he was spotted trying on Nike's ISPA Air Max 720 model and months later, told GQ that he'd be okay with the Swoosh re-releasing his Air Yeezy designs. Now, West is giving Nike's ISPA line another strong co-sign.

"Wow so cool Nike...keep innovating...the wolrd [sic] needs it...great job," West tweeted alongside a photo of him clutching the brand's $500 ISPA Road Warrior sneaker, which released last month. In a follow-up tweet, the Yeezy designer expounded on his admiration. "These bring me back to my childhood...growing up on anime...I need a pair."

The ISPA Road Warrior released on July 17 as part of Nike's latest ISPA line. The model sold out quickly and currently resells for around $750.

Despite West's strong pro-Swoosh statements, it's unlikely that there is anything deeper at play. In Forbes' April story detailing West's $1.3 billion Yeezy empire, it was reported that Yeezy and Adidas have a partnership for "five-plus years."