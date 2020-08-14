Drake delivered on his promise of new music at midnight, releasing a Lil Durk-featuring single called "Laugh Now Cry Later." The video reads like a Nike ad, comprised of scenes shot at the sportswear brand's Oregon headquarters and featuring cameos from superstar Swoosh endorsers.

In it, the Canadian rolls up to Nike HQ in a Maybach and steps out with a mysterious pair of sneakers on feet. Later, he hoops with Kevin Durant, plays football with Odell Beckham Jr., and gets tackled by Marshawn Lynch. The video even has Drake visiting the Nike company store, a legendary spot nearby where employees and friends of the brand can shop for new goods at discounted prices.

Drake was previously signed to Nike's Jordan Brand, a partnership he announced in 2013. He was pitched by and came close to a deal with Adidas in 2018, but a partnership there never materialized. Since then, the rapper has aligned himself with Nike, although neither party ever officially announced a deal.

Nike hasn't confirmed any Drake sneakers yet, but sources tell Complex an Air Force 1 made in collaboration with his OVO brand will release in early 2021.