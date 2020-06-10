The Staple brand is taking a two-fold approach in its efforts to contribute to the fight against racism.

As announced Wednesday, the Jeff Staple-founded company is launching a special Black Lives Matter t-shirt created by Futura2000. The pre-sale begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET and runs for 48 hours, with all proceeds going toward the ACLU, Art Star, and the Equal Justice Initiative.  

A charity raffle has also been organized featuring a personal pair of Fragment x Nike Air Jordan 1's from Hiroshi Fujiwara, an FL-001 Pointman figure from Futura’s Generation Z exhibition in Tokyo, the Nike SB Panda Pigeon Dunk in a limited edition bamboo box, the Sabotage x Staple Pigeon Fury Air Force 1, and an unreleased (i.e. one-of-one) Black Pigeon Dunk High from Garrixon Studios.

For each dollar donated, prospective winners are awarded one raffle ticket. With a minimum $5 dollar donation, for example, you’re given 5 raffle tickets. For the $40 Black Lives Matter t-shirt, you're given 40 raffle tickets. Head to the official Staple site for more information on the raffle and/or to purchase a Black Lives Matter t-shirt.

Below, take a closer look at the prizes featured in the charity raffle:

