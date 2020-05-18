Fila is dropping a new collection this month that pays homage to the late rapper Christopher "Biggie Smalls" Wallace, specifically his legendary debut album, Ready to Die, which recently celebrated its 25th-anniversary.

This latest collaboration is created with the help of the Christopher Wallace Estate that includes a six-piece collection including t-shirts and visors along with an updated version of the classic Fila Tennis 88 silhouette. The shoe will be available in both beige suede and white leather colorways.

The brand has also revealed that it will be donating an additional pair of children’s sneakers to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation for each shoe sold on Fila's website.

The Biggie x Fila collection will release exclusively on www.Fila.com starting May 19 before expanding to additional retailers on May 21, which is Biggie's birthday. The t-shirt and visor will retail for $25 each while the Fila Tennis 88 x Biggie retails for $90.