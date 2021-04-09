Ziwe, a comedian and writer whose previous credits include Desus & Mero and Our Cartoon President, is bringing the six-episode inaugural season of her new variety series to Showtime this May.

On Friday, the network shared a trailer for the series, which marks a collaboration with the reliably consistent A24 brand. ZIWE will feature interviews, musical numbers, guest stars, sketches, and much more—including “interactions with everyday people” that are entirely unscripted.

In the trailer, available up top via YouTube, a number of familiar faces—including Fran Lebowitz and Phoebe Bridgers—make appearances.

“I believe in using humor as a tool to shed light on the truth, but there are some issues that are too sensitive to joke about,” Ziwe tongue-in-cheekishly offers in the trailer’s intro.

ZIWE premieres on Showtime on Sunday, May 9 at 11 p.m. ET. Catch the new trailer up top. And below, peep the official poster:

Image via A24 x Showtime

Ziwe, who also contributed as a writer to the Apple TV+ original series Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld, executive-produces her new eponymous late-night variety series alongside Jamund Washington and Hunter Speese.

“I am beyond excited to make my dream a reality with the brilliant minds at Showtime and A24,” Ziwe told Deadline last October when Showtime’s order of the series was first announced. “I can’t wait to make an iconic show with even more iconic guests.”

Showtime is also the home of Desus & Mero, the network’s first late-night show that quickly became the new go-to for viewers understandably bored of the traditionally stale takes on the format offered by other networks.