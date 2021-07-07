Zack Snyder is preparing to deliver his next movie for Netflix. The new film, which will be in the sci-fi genre, is titled Rebel Moon.

According to Variety, Snyder will be working with Shay Hatten, who co-wrote his Army of the Dead for Netflix, and Kurt Johnstad to write the script for Rebel Moon. Deborah Snyder, along with Wesley Coller, will produce the film under their company, The Stone Quarry. Eric Newman’s Grand Electric production company will also produce.

The film is described as “a grand fantasy adventure centered around an enigmatic young woman who is given the responsibility by a peaceful colony on the outskirts of the galaxy to find warriors who can fend off an impending invasion by the despotic Regent Balisarius,” Variety reports

Snyder reportedly wanted the film to initially be a part of the Star Wars universe when he started working on it before 2012, but after Disney acquired Lucasfilm, he began to retool the project while working on Army of the Dead. Snyder hopes to build Rebel Moon into a franchise as well, and plans to begin filming in early 2022. There have not been any actors connected to the film yet.

Snyder and Netflix have found recent success with Army of the Dead producing 72 million household views in its first four weeks. The zombie film was a fresh take at the genre and had Snyder’s patented flare. Snyder also found success with HBO Max after his fabled 4-hour-long director’s cut of Justice League finally hit the streamer to massive fanfare.