The movie fans have been waiting for all year is finally here. Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters Friday, Dec. 17, and millions of die-hard fans already purchased their tickets in advance and were first in line to watch. No Way Home is the kind of movie you need to see on the big screen, but if you can’t get tickets, we recommend you log off for a couple of days because spoilers are already flying all over social media. If you’re sitting this one out, there are other movies and shows to check out this weekend that might be worth your while. Apple TV+’s Swan Song drops Friday, marking Mahershala Ali’s first leading role in a feature film, which means it is a must-watch.



The Witcher is returning to Netflix after a long hiatus with Season 2 after climbing to the top 10 most-watched Netflix shows ever. So if you haven’t watched it yet, it’s not too late to join the millions of people who couldn’t get enough of the Netflix series. However, if you want to hit theaters but are not in the mood for an action flick, Oscars favorite Guillermo del Toro has a new film coming out this week. The filmmaker tapped Bradley Cooper as the lead in his latest thriller Nightmare Alley and judging by the trailer, the film is everything cinephiles love about a del Toro film. So whether you’re staying safe at home binge-watching this weekend or bravely heading to a theater to see Tom Holland in action, this week’s offerings and last week’s releases provide more than enough options to choose from. Check out our choices for the best movies and TV to watch this weekend below.