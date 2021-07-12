Ex-Disney star Kyle Massey, known for playing Cory Baxter on That’s So Raven and starring in spin-off Cory in the House, is being sought by authorities after missing his arraignment hearing regarding the immoral communication with a minor allegation against him.

The hearing was scheduled for Monday morning in Washington’s King County, but Massey never arrived. The judge ended up signing a $100,000 warrant for Massey’s arrest, according to TMZ.

Massey previously missed an arraignment in late June, which led to a rescheduling.

The 29-year-old actor has been charged with a single count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. Prosecutors say he sent sexually explicit material to a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat between December 2018 and January 2019. His accuser is the same one who brought a civil suit against him regarding the same allegations in March 2019. Massey has denied the claim and labeled the lawsuit an “extortion attempt.”

Massey’s lawyer spoke to TMZ, telling the outlet that several calls have been made to the office of the King County District Attorney. He says they’ve not gotten a courtesy response.

A rep for the D.A.’s office says that isn’t true, saying they’ve not gotten any communication from Massey or his legal team.

“Further, Mr. Massey, nor any representatives of him, have filed anything in the Court docket,” the office said. “It is possible that Mr. Massey’s attorney is calling the wrong office. It’s also worth noting that Mr. Massey previously acknowledged the filing of the case in past media articles since the first arraignment date, which also included today’s new arraignment date. There’s no misrepresentation here. Quite simply, Mr. Massey did not appear in court.”