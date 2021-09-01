Van Jones has addressed the rumors that were swirling about him possibly dating Kim Kardashian.

Jones told Page Six that he definitely isn’t dating Kardashian and that he hasn’t killed these rumors sooner because they were stupid to him in the first place.

“I never made any comments about the rumors of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd,” Jones said, later adding, “It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her.”

Rumors of Jones and Kardashian had been ongoing for several months now, with many trying to draw connections between their mutual passion for criminal justice reform as being the bridge that might have brought them together. E! Online pointed out that during an episode of the now-concluded Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim commented on the rumors and saw them as more laughable than anything.

“Van texted me and was like, ‘This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful, so I owe you,’” Kim said during the episode that aired in June.

In other news, Kim recently made an appearance at the end of Kanye West’s third and final Donda listening event in Chicago last week, dressed in an all-white gown.

Though some theorized that Kim’s sudden appearance at the end of the show meant she was renewing her vows with Kanye, a source close to the family said that they are not back together.