Universal Pictures and NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock has just inked a new deal that will allow every film that comes out of Universal to be available on Peacock after they debut in theaters.

In a move not dissimilar from what other streaming platforms like HBO Max have done, beginning in 2022, films like Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Jordan Peele’s next film, among others, will be available to watch from Peacock no later than 4 months after premiering in theaters.

Not only that, but Peacock and Universal also plan to work in an 18-month window with films. The first and last four months after a movie release, it will be available exclusively on Peacock; and for the other 10 months, they will be made available to other partners that have yet to be announced. The chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, Matt Strauss, said in a statement on Tuesday how excited they are to be working on this partnership.

“Universal Filmed Entertainment Group has been a fantastic partner and we are excited to not only bring their amazing slate of blockbuster films and beloved franchises to Peacock in the first-pay window, but also provide a steady stream of fresh, original films exclusively for Peacock customers throughout the year.”

It was also announced that Universal and Peacock will be working together to develop Peacock original content for the streamer.