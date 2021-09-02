Tyrese Gibson has opened up about the colorism he’s experienced while working in the film industry.

The F9 star told Leah’s Lemonade that he lost a lot of roles to his friend and colleague Terrence Howard due to colorism.

“Terrence Howard has no idea how many roles that I was about to book and they went with him because he’s the lighter-skinned black man with the green eyes,” the 42-year-old actor said. “It’s crazy to me, like, I’m No. 1. I’m the star. I’m this blue-black, you know, all of the things that I was laughed about in the ‘hood.”

Gibson also commended the work of Lupita Nyong’o and Viola Davis—and others like them—saying that now, there is “this shift that has happened. I think we should all stay humble because it’s interesting how white people created this kind of colorism. The mixed-race gets to be in the house and the black blacks get to work in the hot sun and pick cotton.”