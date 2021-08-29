As if Los Angeles traffic wasn’t frustrating enough.

On Friday, talk show host James Corden hit the city streets for a flash mob in support of his new musical feature Cinderella. The talk show host/comedian was joined by his co-stars Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel, all of whom were dressed as their respective characters while singing a cover of Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud.”

Corden, who plays a footman, was filmed in an ill-fitting mouse costume and proceeded to show off his pelvic-thrusting dance skills. Though the promotional stunt was primarily met with lighthearted reactions, a large number of Twitter users have been dragging Corden not only for block traffic, but also subjecting motorists to his air-humping dance moves.

You can read some of the reactions to the promotional stunt below. The Cinderella musical debuts this Friday on Amazon Prime Video.