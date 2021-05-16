Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have reportedly gone their separate ways.

After a brief love affair that People confirmed back in August, the Daily Show host and Titans star were seen spending this past weekend solo dolo. Noah was seen partying it up in Miami with DJ Steve Aoki, while Kelly went to Mexico with some friends for a fun getaway. People confirmed via a source that the duo was no more.

The pair was first seen together getting out of an SUV and heading into Noah’s New York City apartment, where Minka was seen carrying multiple bags of luggage. At the end of December, it had been reported that the couple had even purchased a swanky home in L.A. for them to share. At the time, sources told People that Noah and Kelly were “very serious” and “really happy and in love.”

“They’re making plans for a future together and it’s a very stable relationship,” a source told People in January. Yhat unfortunately doesn’t seem to be the case anymore

Relationship drama aside, Noah has been doing quite well throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Daily Show is going strong despite adjusting to be completely remote, and it was even reported that Noah was actively paying the salaries of his 25 furloughed employees. James Corden told Variety that he was doing something similar, paying the salaries of 60 production employees furloughed from his talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden.