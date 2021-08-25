With back-to-school time fast approaching, it’s often the children of megastars who can’t share the same schooling experiences as other kids their age.

Luckily for Stormi, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, her dad knows exactly how to make her feel like she’s going to school with everyone else.

“All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus,” Kylie wrote in an Instagram story. “Daddy surprised her.” The images from the post show Stormi standing next to a yellow school bus that seemingly used to take kids to and from locations.

Since it might be slightly less likely that Stormi would be able to ride one at her current age, given the level of fame of her parents and being only 3 years old, Travis wanted to make sure his daughter still felt like she fitted in. Other photos from Kylie’s story show Stormi walking through the bus in pure amazement.