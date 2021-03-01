Award shows are a breeding ground for chaotic moments at the best of times and these are not the best of times. It was inevitable that the mostly remote Golden Globes during a global pandemic were bound to have a few mix-ups, from the technical glitches of Daniel Kaluuya’s speech to the downright traditional flubbing of a name from presenter Tracy Morgan.

The comedian was tasked with announcing two awards categories: Best Original Song in a Motion Picture and Best Original Score. While the first announcement went well, Morgan had a bit of trouble with the name of the most-recent Pixar hit Soul.

“And the Golden Globe goes to...SAL,” Morgan said before realizing his mistake.

The ceremony cut to an acceptance speech made all the more silly for its lack of reaction to Morgan’s flub.

“We must follow our dreams because we have one life to live and one soul and this soul is happy today to be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press,” Jon Batiste said over laughter. “Pixar, thank you for the work and the collaboration, and everybody involved in creating the masterpiece that touched people across the world.”

A chat between the four competitors for the next category cut in on the straight-faced messages from Batiste and Trent Reznor.

Don Cheadle, Eugene Levy, Nicholas Hoult, Jason Sudeikis and Ramy Youssef were caught laughing at Morgan’s pronunciation before the ceremony cut away to commercial. Morgan apologized for the mistake on Twitter after leaving the virtual stage. with a great joke.

We forgive you, Tracy.