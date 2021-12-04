It’s no secret that Hollywood’s favorite web-slinging couple has a bit of a height difference. Thankfully, though, they’re able to find some humor in it.

Catching up on a recent episode of the Graham Norton Show, Zendaya and Tom Holland broke down what fans can expect from Spider-Man: No Way Home, even elaborating on one scene that took a bit of tinkering. In the scene, Spidey was supposed to rest MJ on a bridge after swinging her over there, but due to Zendaya being taller than Holland, it wasn’t as easy as they hoped.

“Because of our height difference, if we’re on the same point, we were attached, I would land before him,” Zendaya said. “My feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”

Holland explained that as the superhero of the pair, he was supposed to “look cool,” but Zendaya would keep having to catch him since she’d land the stunt first. And of course, they ended up demonstrating the move to Norton to audience applause, and plenty of laughter.

“You were actually very lovely about it,” Zendaya said of her co-star. “You would be like ‘Oh my gosh, thank you.’”

No Way Home arrives in theaters on Dec. 17 and while fans will be keeping their eyes open for internet-rumored appearances from spideys of the past in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, it seems as if Holland may have some more stunts in him for future films. Producer Amy Pascal said in a recent discussion that No Way Home won’t be the last time fans will see Tom Holland in the MCU, telling Fandango that “we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

“Next question,” Holland said laughing on Quotidien, via ComicBook, when asked about the future of the franchise. “I don’t, uh…listen, all I’ll say is that we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about. I don’t know what those things are or what they will transpire to mean. But it looks like it’s an incredibly bright future ahead, and as I’ve said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me.”