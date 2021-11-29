Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has confirmed this December’s No Way Home won’t be the last time fans will see Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with Fandango, Pascal wanted to calm concerns that Holland’s third MCU solo endeavor won’t be his last as the beloved character in the box office’s most beloved superhero uber-franchise.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel—[this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” said Pascal, a producer on the character’s films since Tobey Maguire was in the role. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of…we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Sony and Marvel, which had a falling out around the release of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home that temporarily put a kaput to Holland’s time in the MCU, have yet to reach a deal regarding more films together. The latest live-action Spidey joints have consistently performed well for the studios, and Peter Parker remains a fan favorite following the apparent swan song of Avengers like Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

Asked what her biggest takeaway from the MCU trilogy of Spidey films is and what lessons studios can take from their success, Pascal highlighted how Sony and Marvel Studios were able to sort out their issues for the fans. “Spider-Man is always very special and different from everything else, but I think the beautiful thing is you had two big corporations that decided to work together for the good of the story and the character, and I don’t think that’s always the spirit that you see,” the former Sony Pictures Entertainment chairperson said. “Yeah, working together and helping each other make things be better is a good model.”

Pascal’s comments come not after Holland suggested he might be looking to move on from the character in the near future. “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong,” said Holland, now 25, in a GQ Men of the Year profile.

The Cherry and The Devil All the Time actor’s contract does not extend beyond Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that could all change once the webslinger inevitably sets box office records when he returns on Dec. 17. Tickets went on sale at midnight Monday and led sites like Fandango, Atom Tickets, Regal Theaters, and Cinemark to “crash or place visitors in hour-long online queues,” NBC News reports, noting this is a first since the COVID-19 global pandemic struck.

“For anyone who doubted the communal draw of the theatrical experience over the past two years, look to this enthusiasm for Spider-Man as a major inflection point during the box office recovery period and the sign of a bright future ahead,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, told the outlet.